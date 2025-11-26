Popular young forecaster predicts weather in Spain in December and over Christmas according to folk meteorology method

M. O Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 20:03 Share

November arrived with temperatures that, according to meteorologists, were higher than normal for this time of year. However, this changed at the end of last week, when a mass of Arctic air brought winter cold to almost all parts of Spain.

This has caused frost and snowfall to become the main weather features across much of the northern area, as well as the central half of mainland Spain and mountain areas in almost the entire country. With only a few days of autumn left, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has said that the season already seems to be behind us, as we will continue to have temperatures lower than expected in the coming days.

Taking this into account and seeing that instability usually becomes more prominent at this time of year, many are wondering whether December will also be colder than normal or whether heavy rainfall is expected. For this reason, knowing the weather forecasts for the coming weeks and months can be of great interest to people.

Young Burgos forecaster Jorge Rey, popular for using the 'cabañuelas' prediction method, which is not based on science but on folk meteorology, has shared his thoughts on the coming season. He predicted the arrival of storm Filomena in 2021.

In a YouTube video, Jorge Rey previously warned of a drop in temperatures around 11 and 12 November. "The cold weather will be more pronounced, with the possibility of snow at high altitudes and even some frosts," he said.

Part of his prediction remains to be seen. He did predict a three-day "touch of warmth", which might have corresponded to the stabilisation of temperatures in some areas last weekend. However, according to Rey, "a stronger shift towards cold and winter weather" can be expected on 26 and 27 November, suggesting that by the end of the month there could be snow settling at lower altitudes.

December: pleasant temperatures ahead of a polar blast

Regarding what the 'cabañuelas' indicate for December, Jorge Rey noted that during the first half of the month "a stagnant anticyclone will dominate, bringing fog, even frost, but pleasant daytime temperatures". However, he warned that storms would not be far off: "One may come close around 18 or 19 December… not so much to bring rain, but to raise temperatures," he said.

According to the 'weather boy', everything will change just as Christmas approaches, predicting that "around 22 and 23 December we expect continental winds, with a storm positioned over Spain, drawing in Siberian air". He added that this scenario could bring "the possibility of rain in northern areas and snow at low altitudes".

Rey warned that Christmas could be especially cold in 2025. "This could affect Christmas Day itself… basically, your lottery ticket might freeze a little," he said.

End of the year and first days of 2026: cold but stable weather

During the last days of the year, conditions "will remain cool, with light rain in Mediterranean areas", although without major weather events. "In the very last days of December 2025 and the first days of January 2026, we expect slightly better temperatures and humidity that will persist in the east, although weakly," he said.

For the Three Kings' Day, Rey predicts "fairly pleasant weather with a very stable anticyclone". However, winter could then intensify. "The second fortnight of January will radically change, especially because we are expecting a storm to arrive from the north around 24 January, with polar winds and even heavy snowfall at mid-altitudes, and well, we'll see if it reaches lower altitudes too."

Jorge Rey says that his forecast is only preliminary and that he can have clearer information later in time.