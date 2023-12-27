Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Deputies Yolanda Díaz and María Jesús Montero in Cabinet. Europa Press
IVA sales tax on electricity bills raised from 5% to 10% among new anti-crisis measures approved in Spain
Economy

IVA sales tax on electricity bills raised from 5% to 10% among new anti-crisis measures approved in Spain

The Spanish government today approved the package which aims to combat the impact of inflation and the energy crisis following the war in Ukraine

Edurne Martínez / Amparo Estrad

Madrid

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 13:40

Compartir

Spain's Cabinet has approved the latest anti-crisis measures in a bid to continue combatting the impact of inflation and the energy crisis in the country following the war in Ukraine.

The meeting of senior ministers today (27 December) approved the extension of the anti-crisis plan for next year following much debate among politicians about whether or not to scrap energy rebates due to the cost to the state. It comes amid pressure for Spain to reduce the public deficit to the limit of 3% of GDP in 2024, required by European financial rules that come back into force next year.

Ministers agreed to partially extend some measures and start a progressive increase in the taxes that were lowered to reduce electricity and gas bills. The green light was given to raise IVA (Spain's sales tax) on electricity bills from 5% to 10% (although there is still some way to go until reaches its 'normal' 21%), according to sources. Meanwhile, the elimination of of 4% IVA on staple foods (such as bread, flour, milk, cheese and eggs) will be maintained until June, and the IVA on oil and pasta will continue to be reduced from 10% to 5%.

Related news

Currently, Spanish households continue to benefit from a 5% IVA cut on their electricity and gas bills. In addition, at least until 31 December, the special tax on electricity is also reduced to 0.5% and the tax on the price of electricity production is suspended. These reductions result in a loss of revenue of around three billion euros per year, according to calculations by the Bank of Spain. The AIReF fiscal authority warned the government that Spain will only comply with the deficit limit in 2024 if the bulk of the package is withdrawn. But that introduces the problem of high living costs, as these are among the measures with the greatest direct impact on the consumer's pocket.

The government also agreed to maintain a ban on cuts in basic supplies such as electricity, water and gas, and the extension of the regulated rate TUR4 for community boilers. The so-called Iberian exception, which involves putting a cap on gas and which is in force until 31 December, will expire next year. This new package of measures is the eighth approved by the government since the Ukraine war started early last year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 One million fewer British tourists visit Spain this year compared to the pre-pandemic boom year of 2019
  2. 2 Iconic ombú tree that inspired famous Spanish poet gets the chop in Benalmádena
  3. 3 Airline's ground handling strikes are back on in Spain, and these are the new dates affected
  4. 4 Spain's hospitality industry continues to be plagued by shortage of qualified staff
  5. 5 These are the cinemas in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol experiencing a boom by showing films in their original version languages
  6. 6 Cult leaders that promised to 'cure' homosexuality through forced sex busted in Spain
  7. 7 Fireworks set to return for the New Year in Spain and these are the rules and regulations
  8. 8 Wave of shoplifting thefts hits Costa del Sol town: 'I've suffered 10 attacks in two weeks'
  9. 9 Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa's famous 'espeto' skewered sardine dish with new sculpture
  10. 10 From the coin trick to a black bag: expert tips to keep your Christmas poinsettia plant looking at its best

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad