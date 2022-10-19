Iryo, Spain’s new low-cost high-speed train company, is now selling tickets for Malaga and Seville in 2023 The company is launching with its Madrid and Barcelona route on 25 November and will then introduce the Madrid - Valencia service on 16 December

Spain’s new low-cost high-speed train operator, Iryo, will launch its Madrid-Barcelona service on 25 November with four return journeys a day, and tickets for its 2023 services are already on sale.

Next to come into operation will be the Madrid-Valencia route, with a stop at Cuenca, which is scheduled to begin on 16 December, and in the first three months of next year travellers will be able to use Iryo trains between the Spanish capital and Seville, Malaga, Antequera and Cordoba. In June they will also start running to Alicante and Albacete.

The tickets can be purchased from the Iryo website and the prices depend on dates and times, but there are options starting at 18 euros. In a statement, Iryo has reiterated that it is the only operator to offer flexible tickets which can be changed with no financial penalty. It says it will not only compete with other rail operators on price but also flexibility.

The fleet currently consists of 20 electric trains with the interiors divided into four sections depending on fares and services.

The other new operator, Ouigo, has been running trains between Madrid and Barcelona for the past 18 months and in two weeks it will begin its Madrid-Valencia route. It aims to include Alicante (with a stop in Albacete), Seville and Malaga (with a stop in Cordoba) in 2023. Meanwhile Renfe’s own low cost company, Avlo, operates between Madrid and Barcelona and Valencia at present and expects to introduce a Seville service next year.