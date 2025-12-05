Police investigate death of 13-year-old girl who fell from derelict building in Tenerife

E.P. Friday, 5 December 2025, 18:06 Share

The National Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old girl who reportedly fell from an abandoned building in Añaza, in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Thursday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 8pm. The victim was in the building together with two other underage girls, who called the emergency services.

The police and an ambulance were immediately mobilised to the scene, but the medical staff could not the save the girl's life.

The investigation remains open, although the police have ruled out the involvement of third parties, at least for the moment.