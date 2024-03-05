Instagram and Facebook suffer global outage that leaves some users without services

Colpisa Madrid Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 17:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Instagram and Facebook, the popular social media networks owned by Meta, have experienced an outage in their services this Tuesday (5 March) that affects different countries, not just Spain. Numerous users have posted messages warning that they have been unable to access their accounts since around 4.30pm.

Although the company has not yet officially reported what has happened, the website Downdetector, which specialises in website crashes, reports that, so far, more than 8,500 users have reported problems using Instagram. In the case of Facebook, the figure has risen to 14,000 users.