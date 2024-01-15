Illegal street race theory after two young people, aged 18 and 21, killed in crash in Vitoria

David González Vitoria Monday, 15 January 2024, 11:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a tragedy in the city of Vitoria in Spain's Basque Country. In the early hours of Saturday morning there was a very serious road accident on the Júndiz industrial estate, the largest in the province of Alava, which resulted in two deaths, according to the Spanish newspaper El Correo. Due to a miscommunication between the medical services and the Vitoria city council, a third young man was reported dead. Fortunately, he is still alive, although he remains "very seriously" injured in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU). A fourth injured person also remains hospitalised, with less serious injuries.

The main theory being considered by the local police points to a fatal collision between two cars that could have been participating in an illegal street race. The deceased, according to El Correo were an 18-year-old young woman and a 21-year-old male.

When the first units of the Guardia Urbana arrived at the scene of the accident, they were confronted with a horrifying scene. According to sources, shortly before two o'clock in the morning they were informed of a violent "head-on collision" between two vehicles. It appears that, half an hour before the fatal collision, the local police had broken up a gathering of young people, according to city councillor for security, Iñaki Gurtubai.

The impact was so severe that one of the occupants died instantly. Shortly afterwards, the second person was pronounced dead. Two other people were in the car, the young man who remains in the ICU and another young woman. They were all in a Volkswagen Polo which was hit from the side by a BMW. The fire brigade had to cut the occupants from the damaged car.

Over the last few years the Júndiz industrial estate has become something of an illegal circuit for speed lovers. These forbidden races used to take place on Friday nights into the early hours of Saturday mornings.

A couple of years ago, the local police completed an ambitious operation against this phenomenon, which resulted in dozens of fines. Police officers made video recordings public showing hundreds of young people on the sidelines following the races and cheering on the participants.