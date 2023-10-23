Ice cream sold at Lidl supermarkets in Spain recalled

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A popular ice cream sold in the stores of the German supermarket giant Lidl has been withdrawn from the shelves in Spain. The Gelatelli brand’s Jijona nougat ice cream with the batch number 31853 and expiry date 07/2025, is the product in question; its label does not inform of the presence of possible trace amounts of hazelnuts and wheat flour.

The manufacturer of the item, AIADHESA, has apologised to all affected customers for any possible inconvenience caused, Lidl said in a statement, which also pointed out that the product has already been withdrawn from its shops.

However, if you have already purchased the affected product, you can return it to any of the company's supermarkets, where you will be reimbursed the price, without needing to present the purchase receipt.

No other product of the Gelatelli brand distributed by Lidl Spain is affected by this food alert, according to the supermarket chain. Only people with an allergy to hazelnuts or with problems derived from the ingestion of gluten need be concerned with the incorrectly labelled product.

The ice cream has been marketed in the regions of Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencia.

The affected product.

Data relating to the product concerned

-Name of the product (on the label): Turrón Jijona (Jijona nougat) ice cream.

- Brand/trade name: Gelatelli.

- Appearance: 500 ml tub.

-Bar code: 4056489408338.

-Batch number: 31853.

-Best before date: 01/07/2025.

-Unit weight: 340 g.