Iberia launches campaign with flights starting at 21 euros to celebrate its 95th anniversary The Spanish national airline is offering flights to Manchester from 30 euros one way and to London from 34 euros

Iberia, the Spanish national airline, has launched a special offer campaign to fly to all the destinations on its website, with prices starting at just 21 euros, to celebrate 95 years since their first flight took off.

The anniversary offer includes flights to different national destinations in Spain such as Valencia or Alicante from 25 euros each way; or to Vigo, A Coruña, Seville or Logroño from 30 euros, among others.

To fly to Europe tickets are offered to Porto from 21 euros one way, Toulouse from 28, Lisbon from 29 euros, Manchester from 30, Naples 33 or London from 34 euros one way, among many other offers.

Intercontinental flights also have special prices. It is possible to fly to Washington and Chicago from 187 euros each way, to San Francisco from 197 euros or to New York from 199 euros each way. The offer also includes flights to Mexico from 258 euros one way, to Costa Rica from 271 euros or to Havana from 343 euros.

90 years ago

On 14 December, 1927 Iberia flew for the first time from Barcelona to Madrid. A Rohrback Roland three-engine aircraft with capacity for 10 passengers and wicker seats took off from the Cuatro Vientos airfield to the capital city, where the opening ceremony took place. The trip took three and a half hours and the fare was 163 pesetas for one-way tickets and 300 pesetas for round trip. During the first month of activity, the airline made 57 flights and transported 287 passengers.

And today...

And today

In 95 years, nearly 900 million customers have flown with Iberia and have helped make it the leading airline for routes between Europe and Latin America. Along with Iberia Express and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, the company offers around 600 flights a day to fifty countries in Europe, America, Africa, Middle East and Asia, with a fleet of 135 aircraft. In 2016 Iberia was the most punctual airline in the world.