Iberia to offer free high-speed wifi on flights after agreement signed with Elon Musk company

Passengers taking an Iberia flight will have free high-speed satellite internet from 2026. The IAG group has teamed up with Elon Musk's Starlink company to offer high-speed wifi connection on more than 500 of its Iberia, Aer Lingus, British Airways, Level and Vueling aircraft. As Iberia announced in a statement made on Thursday, the first aircraft will start offering the service in early 2026.

Until now, free wifi was only available to business-class customers and Iberia Club cardholders, but from 2026 it will be a free service for all customers regardless of their ticket fare. In addition, the wifi that has been offered until now was used for instant messaging (WhatsApp) and emails, without allowing users to download attachments. The Starlink service will even make it possible for passengers to play streaming services.

According to Iberia, the new service will allow both short- and long-haul passengers to stay connected at a speed "as good as or better" than any home wifi connection. This will make IAG the owner of "more aircraft with high-speed wifi than any other European airline group".

Musk's satellites are also the main internet provider for Qatar Airways, Air France, KLM, SAS and United Airlines.

Although he did not announce the investment for this initiative, IAG chairman Luis Gallego said that staying connected in-flight "is increasingly important" for customers. He stated that this agreement proves that "IAG is working together as a group to drive innovation and close important deals that benefit all stakeholders".