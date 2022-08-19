Iberia Express cabin crew members call for ten days of strike action in Spain The planned walkout comes as Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain are striking from Monday to Thursday until January 2023, and easyJet pilots at Spanish bases are striking on weekends during August

Trade unions representing Iberia Express cabin crew have called ten days of strike action to demand better working conditions the USO union announced this week.

The airline's workers will strike from 28 August to 6 September with the aim of "unblocking the negotiation" of Iberia's agreement for flight attendants.

The union maintains that Iberia has "zero interest in improving the working conditions of the collective, opposing any union proposal and offering alternatives far from reality".

In the negotiations, which have been underway since December 2021, the workers are demanding an annual wage review during the term of the agreement to bring wages in line with price increases, after having had their salaries frozen for seven years.

The airline, expressed their "total incomprehension" at this strike call "just when the meetings have intensified".

"We appeal to the USO to reconsider, call off the strike and adhere to the agreement reached with the CCOO union to advance working conditions and wages," Iberia said.

The planned cabin crew walkout comes as Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain are striking from Monday to Thursday until January 2023, while easyJet pilots at Spanish bases are striking on weekends during August.

Compensation

Passengers affected by a delay of three or more hours are entitled to alternative transport. Rebooking on another flight must be done by the airline itself and domestic flights can also be exchanged for a train ticket. If the airline fails to act, passengers may seek alternatives and be charged for the costs. If the delay is more than five hours, the airline must also refund the full amount of the ticket.

In total, 355,000 passengers in Spain have been affected by flight cancellations or delays in the last three months. AirHelp data reveals that in May, 155 flights were cancelled in Spain and 54,000 passengers were entitled to compensation. In June and July there were 622 cancellations affecting 141,000 passengers. Worldwide, a total of 3.8 million passengers have been entitled to compensation for a cancelled or delayed flight since May.