The Hunter's Moon. AP
Astronomy

Hunter's Moon: this the best time to see October's full moon in the night sky in Spain

Being a supermoon, its brightness and size will make it easy to observe with the naked eye, as long as the weather conditions are favourable

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 6 October 2025, 12:59

Astronomy buffs should already have this Monday night into Tuesday morning marked on their calendars, as that's when the Hunter's Moon will appear in the night sky. You might already be familiar with the Harvest Moon. Well, the Hunter's Moon is the full moon after it, marking a key time for hunting and, previously, for finding food and shelter from the cold. It is also considered a supermoon - a term coined in 1979 and used to describe the time when a full moon is closest to the Earth.

The Hunter's Moon will be visible during the night/morning of 6 and 7 October. It will reach its brightest level of illumination around 5.47am on Tuesday, although it will also be visible on Monday evening and even during the first hours of the following night.

The phenomenon will be visible from almost everywhere in Spain. There is no need for telescopes or binoculars, as its brightness and size make it easy to observe, provided that the weather conditions are favourable and light pollution is minimal.

