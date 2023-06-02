Huge discounts for people aged between 18 and 35 travelling by bus, train and Interrail this summer now available

The Spanish government rebates, of up to 90 per cent, will be applied to the price of single or return tickets dated between 15 June and 15 September

Young people between 18 and 30 years old, both inclusive, who want to benefit from a discount of up to 90 per cent to travel this summer by bus, train and interrail can apply by registering on the website of Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma).

Mitma said that the registration must be made at least 24 hours before purchasing the first ticket and the tickets will be available for purchase shortly.

To benefit from the measure, young Spaniards or young people from any European Union country with legal residence in Spain, born between 1993 and 2005, must register on the Mitma website (https://veranojoven.mitma.gob.es/) to confirm that they meet the requirements and obtain a non-transferable code to use on the websites of the travel operators.

Those interested can register using qualified electronic certificates, such as the Cl@ve system, or by entering their name and surname (as it appears on their DNI or NIE), date of birth and the number of their DNI, together with the date of validity, or NIE, together with their European Union Citizen's Register support number and nationality.

The discounts will be applied to the price of single or return tickets for travel between 15 June and 15 September 2023.

Renfe Viajeros will apply a 50 per cent discount on the commercial price of Interrail Passes (global flexible Interrail pass for ten days in two months) purchased through its website.

There will also be a 90 per cent discount on the price of a single ticket and a return ticket for medium-distance rail passenger transport services, including local services, provided on the conventional and metric gauge network.

In addition, Renfe will apply a 50 per cent discount on the price of single tickets and return tickets for Avant services.

On the regular state bus services a 90 per cent discount will be applied.