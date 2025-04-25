This is the new tool to help put an end to receiving spam calls, emails and text messages in Spain

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 15:37 Compartir

Who hasn't received an unwanted spam email, a phone call to sell us something we are not interested in (and at an unsociable hour) or an SMS text message in which we have no interest? To the despair of users, unwanted advertising is becoming more and more frequent.

The Robinson List is a tool that has been helping people put an end to unwanted messages. And the good news is that this resource is now joined by StopPublicidad, which is a product of a private initiative. How do they differ? Although the objective is the same, this new anti-spam list is an opportunity to further limit the advertising that reaches you, as it offers some additional functions that do not exist in the well-known Robinson List.

According to the Spanish consumers' organisation (OCU), StopPublicidad incorporates a security measure that prevents the inclusion of your mobile phone number or email address to other promotional lists without your knowledge. By registering on StopPublicidad, you indicate that you do not wish to receive advertising. Once you register, a verification code will be sent to you. The Robinson List does not include this pre-check.

The main new features of StopPublicidad are that you can specifically request not to receive messages via WhatsApp and also via the main social media networks: X, Facebook, Linkedin, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and Snapchat.

How to register

Joining this anti-spam list is easy. All you have to do is register at www.listastoppublicidad.com by validating a contact email address. You can then identify the channels (telephone, postal address, email and social media) through which you do not wish to receive communications and choose which sectors of activity you do or do not wish to receive communications from.

In addition, you can request the history of your registrations to, for example, support a complaint or a report of a company that you consider has not complied with the requested exclusion. You should bear in mind that there is a period of no less than 30 days from the time you register until your exclusion request reaches companies. Therefore, you should be patient before assessing the effectiveness of this exclusion, especially in social media.

Revoking consent

You can also use this platform if you want to revoke your consent to receive advertising that you have given to a company, although you will have to be the one to locate their contact details. To do this, you can use the model that OCU provides you with to exercise your data protection rights and be able to consult the data they have, to whom they have been transferred and revoke your consent.

For those who have doubts between the Robinson or StopPublicidad lists, you do not have to choose, as you can register on both. Doing so is also very beneficial as you can take advantage of the traditional tools of Robinson List, which is a reference in the sector, and the new features of StopPublicidad.

However, as the OCU pointed out, do not expect miracles. Opt-out lists will not prevent you from receiving commercial advertising from those who have a legitimate interest in doing so, for example, from companies you are or have recently been a customer of. You will also receive advertising from all those to whom you have given your consent to receive such advertising. In addition, you will, of course, continue to receive marketing calls from companies that are in breach of the current regulations on commercial calls.