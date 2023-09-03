Households in Spain are shopping less at the supermarket than a year ago, but spending 11% more

Edurne Martínez Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

Households in Spain spent 11.3% more at supermarkets last month compared to July a year ago, new data shows.

But families bought less than in July 2022, specifically 0.8% less, according to data published by the consultancy NIQ, which revealed a large increase in prices that households are facing every day.

The three main categories analysed in the report are food, drinks, and drugstore and perfumery. Food saw the greatest increase in sales, both in value (13%) and demand (2.2%). This means that households spent 13% more than last year on food after buying 2.2% more in volume, according to the data.

Drinks, on the other hand, cost 7% more than last year, even though families bought 1.4% less. And in the case of drugstore and perfumery, consumers spent 10% more than a year ago and bought only 2% more.

Which foods are rising the most in supermarkets?

Sugar continues to be the product with the highest increase in price compared to a year ago, with an increase of 34.6%, followed by rice, which is now 24% more expensive, and frozen vegetables, which have risen by 21%.

One food item worth mentioning is 'horchata', a popular summer drink made from tiger nuts, which has risen by almost 20% in July compared to a year ago. Baby food has also risen by 18% and sun protection products by 15%. Oil, for yet another month, continues to be one of the products with the highest price increases, 15.4%, according to NIQ data.

None of the products analysed fell in price in July compared to a year earlier, but those with the lowest increases were coffee (up 3.5%), detergents (2.9%), refrigerated ready meals (2.6%), nuts and dried fruit (1.7%) and make-up (1.3%).

Private label brands

Private label brands continue to experience a large increase in sales due to widespread price increases. The value sales of private labels grew by 16.7% in July, compared to the 7.5% rise in manufacturer brands. In volume, private labels grew by 4.7%, while branded products fell by 3%.

"For another month, prices continue to rise, compared to last year, in many categories including basic products such as sugar, rice and oil. In addition, there has been a slight increase in volume sales, following the trend of containment so far this year," Patricia Daimiel, NIQ's general manager for Southern Europe, said.