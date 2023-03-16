Household inflation calculator launched for consumers in Spain

The free tool from the national OCU organisation of consumers and users allows you to enter estimated spending on different groups, such as food and drink, leisure, housing, transport and clothing

Prices have not stopped rising since the war in Ukraine provoked by the Russian invasion. Since February 2022, the escalation has been relentless and this week prices in Malaga have risen again more than in Spain as a whole. The year-on-year rate inflation rate for February in the province stood at 7.2 per cent, compared to six per cent for the country as a whole, according to the final data published last Tuesday by Spain's INE national statistics institute.

This is a general indicator, which has a different impact on each family depending on many factors, such as the province where they live, their disposable income, the members of the family unit, the budget they devote to the shopping basket or the types of products they buy.

For this reason the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has launched a free tool to help consumers calculate their household's particular inflation.

As not all families have the same consumption patterns, the calculator allows you to enter estimated spending on different groups, such as food and drink, leisure, housing, transport and clothing. Moreover, as each group has its own inflation, the tool calculates various parameters, such as inflation in a given period, annual inflation, the percentage of spending in each group over the total or the percentage of inflation that corresponds to each group.