Hospital hackers demand 4.5 million euros from Catalan government

The Generalitat of Catalonia said it will not pay a single cent despite threats from the criminals to publish patient data from the Hospital Clinico of Barcelona

The hackers who attacked the computer system of the Hospital Clinico of Barcelona on Sunday 5 March are demanding the regional government pay a ransom of 4.5 million euros. The hackers are threatening the Catalan government with the publication of patient data from the medical centre.

On Friday, the Generalitat said that it will not pay a single cent and revealed that it has not entered into any negotiations with the cybercriminals.

Five days after the attack the Hospital Clinico had recovered the majority of its normal operations, with 90 per cent of its complex surgical activity, and 70 per cent of its outpatient consultations. The emergency service for strokes and heart attacks has been reactivated, though the radiotherapy unit will still have to wait until next week to be up and running again.

Cybercriminals stole four terabytes of healthcare data. However, the department's structural database, which contains the shared medical records of clients, has not been compromised, according to the Catalan health department.