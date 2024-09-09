Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sir Alex Ellis, British Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra. SUR
&#039;Honoured&#039; new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
Embassy

'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain

Sir Alex Ellis has taken over from Hugh Elliott as the UK's man in Madrid

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 9 September 2024, 10:19

Sir Alex Ellis has arrived in Madrid, where he takes over from Hugh Elliott in the service of His Majesty King Charles III as the British Ambassador to Spain and Non-Resident Ambassador to Andorra. He is married to wife Teresa and they have one son, Tomás.  

Alex Ellis will present his credentials to His Majesty King Felipe VI in a ceremony that will take place in the coming weeks.  

“I am honoured to represent His Majesty Charles III and my country as Ambassador to Spain and Andorra,” said Ellis.

“Our countries enjoy a close and enduring relationship across so many areas: between our citizens, our cultures, our armed forces and across the world of academia, science and commerce. I am looking forward to supporting this relationship to become even stronger.”

This will be Ellis’ second posting to Spain, a country he already knows well from his role in the British Embassy in Madrid in the early 2000s. Since then, he has served as Ambassador to Portugal and Brazil and most recently, as the High Commissioner to India. He has held a range of roles across the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cabinet Office and the Department for Exiting the European Union, in addition to being an advisor to the President of the European Commission.

