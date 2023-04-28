Hit-and-run driver who killed two pedestrians in Madrid police chase hands himself in The suspect's car had been linked to several thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, according to the authorities

Two people died and four were injured in the city centre incident.

A driver who hit and killed two pedestrians while trying to escape from police in Madrid has handed himself in.

Pedro V. S. surrendered at the Latina police station in the city at around 8pm on Thursday, 27 April after he ran a red light and struck and killed two pedestrians during a police chase through the Spanish capital earlier in the day.

Two men aged 72 and 81 died, and four other people were slightly injured in the incident

Two of the alleged criminals inside the vehicle were arrested at the time, but Pedro V. S. got away. The fourth occupant in the car was an eight-month-old girl.

Police pursuit

The police pursuit started about 12.30pm in Leganés, about 20km Madrid capital. A Guardia Civil patrol stopped a silver Mercedes on the M-406 road between Getafe and Alcorcón when they realised the minor was not safely restrained and was travelling in the arms of an adult.

The driver of the vehicle accelerated and fled and the officers immediately called for assistance. They also discovered the suspect car had been linked to several vehicle thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

During the police chase the fleeing vehicle also hit other cars - both moving and parked - although without any of the other drivers being injured.

Twenty arrests

Pedro V. S, born in 1991, is a resident of Fuenlabrada and had a history of at least 20 arrests for assaults and crimes against property. He was picked up by another vehicle after he abandoned the Mercedes on the banks of the Manzanares, very close to the popular Madrid-Río park.

The arrested were accused of manslaughter, resisting arrest and reckless driving.