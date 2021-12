Man held over shooting that wounded four in Securitas office in Catalonia A security guard shot three ex-colleagues in his old company's workplace and then locked himself in

A man has been arrested near Tarragona, northern Spain, after entering the local offices of security-firm Securitas and opening fire. Four people were wounded, one seriously. The former employee was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying more than one weapon. Police managed to corner the 45-year-old assailant of Rumanian origin in a disused farmhouse 20 kilometres away. Sources said he was seeking revenge for being dismissed.