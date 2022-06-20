An end to the heatwave in Spain: Temperatures start to fall towards the average for June The Costa del Sol can expect temperatures of between 23C and 33C this week and a mass of cold air should bring an end to this episode by the weekend

To the relief of many, the heatwave which affected much of Spain over the past week began to ease on Sunday, with temperatures dropping almost everywhere and by more than 10C in some places.

The Aemet weather agency has said that although it may still be 35C or above in the Ebro valley and inland areas in the south-east of the country, temperatures will be closer to the average for June for the rest of this week.

The Costa del Sol can expect temperatures to range between 23C and 33C this week, and they are likely to be no higher than 27C or 28C in the middle of the week.

This historic heatwave in Europe, which has been affecting France and Spain in particular since last Thursday, is finally approaching its end and the highest temperatures from now on will be in the east, where they could reach 38C today, Monday.

“This is the earliest heatwave registered in France since 1947,” said Matthieu Sorel, an expert with Météo-France, and he attributes it to climate change.

Spain, which already experienced the hottest month of May this century, has seen four episodes of extreme temperatures in the past ten months, including the one which was brought to an end by a mass of cold air on Sunday.