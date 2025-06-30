Heatwave continues with weather alerts activated in every one of the 17 regions across Spain

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 30 June 2025, 08:54 | Updated 09:10h. Compartir

All the 17 regions of Spain will see high temperature weather alerts activated this Monday on the second day of the heatwave sweeping the country. The highest values will be reached in Seville (42C), Zaragoza, Lérida, Cordoba and Badajoz with 41C, according to the forecast from the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

The heat alert will be amber in Andalucía, Aragon, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Navarre, the Basque Country, La Rioja and Valencia, while a yellow heat alert will be activated in Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Murcia and the Canary Islands, specifically in Gran Canaria.

In addition, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Galicia will also be on yellow alert for thunderstorms. In the case of Castilla y León and Catalonia they may be accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind.

Zoom Weather alerts across Spain for Monday, 30 June 2025. Aemet

In Malaga province, which includes the Costa del Sol, the maximum temperatures will be in inland areas, both in the Guadalhorce valley and in the Serranía de Ronda and Antequera regions, where Aemet expects temperatures to reach - or even exceed - 35C.

In general, instability is forecast to increase on the Spanish mainland with clear skies that will give way to abundant cloudiness of diurnal evolution and probable showers and thunderstorms in some inland areas. Heavy showers are not ruled out in the northern Iberian Peninsula, in the Pyrenees and surrounding areas. In the Canary Islands, clear skies in the south and cloudy intervals in the north. There will be a 'calima' (sand dust from the Sahara desert= in the west of the Canary Islands, as well as in the Strait of Gibraltar and in the west of the Spanish mainland.

As for maximum temperatures, values will rise slightly in the northeast of the country, the northern Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands, with a more intense increase in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, while in the rest of the peninsula and the Canary Islands there will be a slight decrease, which will be marked in the northwest coast of Galicia.

Temperatures are likely to exceed 40C in the Guadalquivir valley, Extremadura and the Ebro valley

Even so, values remain significantly high, exceeding 34-36C in the north-east of the country, the northern plateau and the southern half of the mainland except for the Mediterranean coast and the south-eastern mountain ranges, and it is likely that they could exceed 40C in the Guadalquivir valley, Extremadura and the Ebro Valley.

Minimum temperatures will also rise in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and without significant changes in other areas Minimum temperatures are not expected to drop below 20C in the Ebro Valley, along the Mediterranean coastlines, in the southern half except in the southeastern mountain ranges and locally in the northern plateau, in the inland areas of the eastern Cantabrian and southwest of Galicia.

Finally, light to moderate winds will blow over the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, predominantly easterly and southerly except in Galicia, where they will tend to northerly. Winds will be more northerly on the Atlantic coast of Galicia, easterly on the Strait of Gibraltar, with strong intervals, and Alboran Sea off the southern coast of Spain and occasionally in the Cantabrian Sea area. In the Canary Islands, moderate northerly winds with intervals of strong in exposed areas, and very strong gusts in the lee of the Anaga massif, Jandia and east of Lanzarote.