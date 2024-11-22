Health authority confirms three cases of legionellosis in Valencia municipalities affected by 'Dana' storm

A. Pedroche Valencia Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:05 | Updated 11:20h.

The recent flooding caused by the Dana that hit Spain, especially Valencia, on 29 October has generated a climate of concern for the diseases that could arise from the disaster, so much so that the leader of the regional government, Carlos Mazón, advised the population to protect themselves against these infections.

On Wednesday, the subdirectorate general of epidemiology and health surveillance of the public health service reported three confirmed cases of legionellosis in people who have no epidemiological link, beyond residing in different municipalities affected by the Dana. The three people have risk factors due to previous pathologies and two of them remain in hospital.

The regional ministry of health insists on the importance of observing the symptoms of people exposed to flooded areas or who have participated in clean-up work in the affected municipalities and to go to the health centre if necessary.

Legionellosis presents as pneumonia and may be accompanied by muscle aches, headache, high fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or chest pain.

Health recommendations

The regional ministry of health points out the importance of following the recommendations approved by the public health response coordination group, made up of public health and epidemiology experts from the general directorate of public health of the autonomous government of Valenciana, together with the centre for the coordination of health alerts and emergencies (CCAES).

Specifically, regarding the recommendations against legionellosis in areas affected by the Dana, it is advised to check the water tank of the affected buildings and, if it has accumulated sediment, it should be emptied, cleaned and disinfected. In addition, the use of diffusers and coarse-drop showerheads is recommended.

Other recommendations include not using spray filters on taps and replacing taps and showers that are badly deteriorated.

In this respect, it is advisable to dismantle the diffusers of taps and showers, clean them and immerse them in anti-limescale products or vinegar for a few hours. Then rinse them and immerse them in a solution containing 10 ml of bleach per litre of water for 30 minutes. Finally, rinse with plenty of water.

With the diffusers removed, let the water run from all taps for five minutes, first in the cold water position, then hot water at maximum temperature, and finally cold water. It is recommended to repeat this last step also when returning home after a period of absence.

Finally, if you have an electric water heater, make sure that the temperature is above 60C before using hot water. It is recommended that it is turned on continuously. In addition, as far as possible, the dishwasher and washing machine should be used on the hot water setting.

Finally, the health authority insists on the use of a mask, rubber boots or closed waterproof footwear, eye protection, clothing that covers arms and legs and waterproof gloves when cleaning up.