What are the symptoms of leptospirosis, the infectious disease following on from the 'Dana' storm?

Europa Press Valencia Thursday, 14 November 2024, 19:28

The local public health authority has reported two probable cases of leptospirosis in volunteers who are helping the people of Valencia to recover from the effects of the Dana. But what is this infectious disease

The Spanish society of emergency medicine (SEMES) points out that leptospirosis is an endemic disease in Valencia due to the floods. Leptospira occurs mainly in three places in Spain (in the Ebro Delta, in the Albufera natural park in Valencia and in the marshes of Huelva). It can be transmitted through contact with contaminated water, food, and soil that contains infected animal urine (Leptospira), such as that from rodents.

Flooding facilitates the proliferation of rodents and the spread of leptospires in a human community. "It is often weak and self-limiting, but can lead to fever, headache, arthromyalgia, diarrhoea or abdominal pain. There are severe clinical cases, which can lead to organ failure, but effective antibiotic treatment is available," the health authority said.

In clinical terms, most cases are self-limiting, manifesting mild symptoms such as fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms to watch out for

The Valencian regional ministry of health has highlighted the importance of observing the symptoms of people exposed to flooded areas or who have participated in clean-up work in the affected municipalities, and to go to the health centre if necessary. Symptoms to watch out for include persistent high fever, severe diarrhoea or vomiting, severe abdominal pain or yellowing of the skin and/or eyes. In addition, dark urine, persistent cough or difficulty breathing, red or purple rashes that may indicate bleeding under the skin, severe headache or stiff neck, confusion, disorientation or agitation should also be observed. Special attention should also be paid to open wounds or lesions, especially if they show signs of infection (redness, swelling, discharge or pain).

Recommendations

In terms of recommendations to the public, they are reminded to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water, use a mask, gloves, eye protection and appropriate long-sleeved clothing when cleaning the affected areas. In addition, when cleaning houses, it is recommended to open windows and doors to ventilate, to remove all wet household items, stagnant water, mud and sludge, and to disinfect walls and floors with bleach.

If animal carcasses are found, they should be handled as little as possible, using the correct protective equipment. Avoid contact with body fluids and follow council instructions for disposal.

In addition, to avoid respiratory problems, it is recommended to use portable generators outside homes and garages and to keep them away from doors, windows or grilles.