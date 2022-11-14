Supply chain fears as hauliers in Spain start another indefinite strike today, Monday 14 November The OBS Business School has estimated that this stoppage could result in losses of 600 million euros a day, coming as it does just a few days before Black Friday

Hauliers in Spain have begun another strike today, Monday 14 November, and there are fears that it could affect supply chains as badly as the previous protest action in March.

The Platform in Defence of Transport is holding a demonstration at Atocha in Madrid this morning and has said that representatives of the agriculture, farming and hospitality sectors will be there to support it.

A meeting between the Platform and the Ministry of Transport on Thursday failed to reach agreement. The protestors accuse the government of not fulfilling the promises it made in the spring which brought the strikes to an end, although the Ministry insists that it is doing so.

The OBS Business School has estimated that this stoppage could result in losses of 600 million euros a day, coming as it does just a few days before Black Friday (25 November), the day when consumers spend more than any other in the year, and in the run-up to Christmas.

Support from the sector in Malaga

Hauliers in Malaga have said they will be joining the strike and will be in Madrid to put more pressure on the government. Many have said they will stay in the Spanish capital until the situation is resolved.

A spokesman for the sector in the province said they had been waiting to see whether the government did comply with the commitments it made in the spring, especially the promise that no haulier would be in a position of operating at a loss.

This new strike is despite the measures which have been introduced with the agreement of the biggest road transport organisations, and those will not be joining in with the action. The members of the Platform say they do not feel represented by the other organisations.