New type of 'burger' scam on the rise

A father has raised a complaint to the national cybersecurity institute (Incibe) after he noticed that his son's phone bill was higher than usual and that 120 text messages had been sent from the minor's phone to international numbers. The son had become victim of a 'smishing' scam, where cybercriminals send messages posing as a famous burger restaurant 'offering' gifts.

The boy received the first message from a foreign number and was given the opportunity to win a gift if he chose between three options. Instead of opting for a prize, he unknowingly signed up for a premium messaging service, albeit unannounced and without clicking on any links.

How to act in such cases?

According to Incibe, as well as the OCU (consumers' organisation), it is important to follow a certain guidelines to avoid becoming a victim of such scams:

- First of all, the most important thing is to cancel the premium SMS service, as well as the option of premium rate calls abroad. As a preventive measure, it is recommended that you do not click on links or follow suspicious SMS instructions.

- Additionally, it is important to use a mobile antivirus to scan the device and check that it is not infected with a virus.

- Review all the applications installed on your phone and uninstall any that you do not use or remember installing. Check the permissions they have.

-Call the cybersecurity helpline (017), which is open every day frm 8am to 11pm.

-Keep any evidence of the deception. The case should be reported to either the Internet security office or the state security forces. The evidence can help recover what has been lost due to the scam.