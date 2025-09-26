'Halt the massacre in Gaza' says Spain's King Felipe at UN

The King of Spain, Felipe VI during his discourse.

SUR in English Malaga Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

Speaking in New York on Thursday, Spain's King Felipe VI denounced in front of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations “the abnormal actions” of Israel and condemned the terrorism of Hamas.

His address had a markedly different tone to Donald Trump's a day earlier. Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez also spoke on Thursday.