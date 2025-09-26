Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The King of Spain, Felipe VI during his discourse. SUR
Politics

'Halt the massacre in Gaza' says Spain's King Felipe at UN

Speaking in New York on Thursday, the monarch denounced “the abnormal actions” of Israel and condemned the terrorism of Hamas

SUR in English

Malaga

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

Speaking in New York on Thursday, Spain's King Felipe VI denounced in front of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations “the abnormal actions” of Israel and condemned the terrorism of Hamas.

His address had a markedly different tone to Donald Trump's a day earlier. Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez also spoke on Thursday.

