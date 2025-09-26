Politics
'Halt the massacre in Gaza' says Spain's King Felipe at UN
Speaking in New York on Thursday, the monarch denounced “the abnormal actions” of Israel and condemned the terrorism of Hamas
SUR in English
Malaga
Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00
Speaking in New York on Thursday, Spain's King Felipe VI denounced in front of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations “the abnormal actions” of Israel and condemned the terrorism of Hamas.
His address had a markedly different tone to Donald Trump's a day earlier. Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez also spoke on Thursday.
