Guardia Civil warn of massive scam to steal Carrefour customers’ bank details An SMS text message redirects customers to a fake website to take their private information

The Guardia Civil’s Internet Security Office (Incibe) has detected a fraudulent SMS scam, known as 'smishing', that aims to steal personal information from Carrefour customers.

The text message directs customers to a fake Carrefour webpage, the Guardia Civil said on Twitter.

Customers are warned by the fake SMS that unless they activate a new security system they will not be able to use their PASS card but the Guardia Civil caution some messages may contain different instructions and fraudulent links.

These messages are addressed to any user who is a Carrefour customer with a PASS financial card.

Incibe recommends users who have received these messages and have already provided their access data, their username and password, or any other information to contact their bank as soon as possible, as well as the police, in order to cancel any possible transactions.

They also recommend contacting Carrefour through its official channels to proceed in the same way, to let them know what happened and to cancel any PASS card transactions, as well as cancelling the card itself to prevent further damage.