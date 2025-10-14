Guardia Civil uncovers illegal mobile home park in area of Spain popular with British residents

David Maroto Valencia Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:36 Share

The Guardia Civil are investigating the managers of a residential complex located on a non-developable and flood-prone plot of land in the Vega Baja del Segura district in Alicante, Spain. The responsible parties are investigated for serious urban planning, environmental and safety infringements.

The investigation began following an anonymous complaint reporting a discharge of untreated sewage water flowing into a canal used to drain excess irrigation water. The spill was linked to an illegal residential complex of mobile homes.

An expert report confirmed that the discharged water was capable of substantially altering the natural balance and endangering agriculture in the area. The Seprona nature protection branch of the Guardia Civil launched 'Operation Castramar' and located around 60 mobile homes on a flood-prone plot of land, installed without any type of planning permission.

The complex, divided into three asphalted streets, had a reception office, bar-restaurant, sinks, showers, toilets, swimming pools and sports facilities. Many of the homes had added features such as porches, terraces or garages. All the buildings were connected to basic supplies (water, electricity and sewage). Around 60 people were registered at the same address.

The manager of the establishment reportedly used various strategies to prolong the activity, such as the creation of new companies or the acquisition of adjoining land to expand the facilities and increase their profitability. The properties were offered through a web page managed by a British company, which made it possible to attract new tenants on an ongoing basis.

Within the past two years, Seprona have investigated a total of 20 people between the ages of 35 and 88 as the individuals responsible for complex management, land ownership and home ownership. All of them have been charged with an offence against urban planning and two of them have been charged with an offence against natural resources and the environment. The case has been brought before the court.

At the same time, the competent municipal authority has decreed the closure of the activity, which is currently pending execution. Valencian land protection authorities have also been informed so that they can take over the restoration of the altered landscape, in accordance with the law.