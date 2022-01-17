Guardia Civil to form elite unit to tackle internal corruption Twenty-five officers with “pristine records” will be trained to combat the issue. An internal report recognised that “police corruption” in southern Spain is a "serious problem"

The Guardia Civil will select 25 officers to undertake a new course at its institute, “University Expert in Internal Investigations". Twenty officers will be selected from the Guardia Civil’s Internal Affairs Service, and another five officers will be selected from across the force. The course will be taught at the University Centre of the Guardia Civil (CUGC) in Madrid.

The course has been created to combat the increasingly sophisticated ways criminal networks try to infiltrate and corrupt the Guardia Civil.

According to a joint report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Guardia Civil’s own Internal Affairs Service, and the Police Narcotics Unit, officers working against organised crime and investigating financial crimes are often targets. The report also recognised that “police corruption” in southern Spain is a "serious problem".

The officers who will undergo the training will already have experience in investigating complex crimes. Only those with “pristine records” may apply. The course will begin on 24 January and is three months long.