A rescue worker attends to one of the migrants. Reuters
Canary Islands receives largest single migrant boat in its history with 231 people on board
Immigration

There were 56 minors and 13 women on board the boat, which apparently set off from The Gambia on the dangerous journey via the Atlantic Ocean

Almudena Santos

Madrid

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:54

Some 231 migrants have arrived to the Canary Islands, all on the same vessel, breaking the previous dubious record.

It comes after a shipwreck off the Canary Islands in September, the largest off its coasts in the past 30 years, with 50 people still reported missing. Now, just a month later, the Red Cross said a boat carrying 231 people made shore, an all-time high number of migrants to arrive on the same vessel.

The 231 people on board the boat, which reportedly departed from Gambia, are all of African origin. Of the 231 people, 58 are minors and 13 are women. Some of the nationalities included Senegalese, Malian and Guinean.

Once in the port, the migrants were attended to by medical staff. Three of them were taken to hospital due to minor injuries sustained throughout the dangerous journey via the Atlantic Ocean.

Although it is the most amount of migrants to arrive on one boat, it is not the highest amount of migrants to arrive at the same time as there were past occasions this year where several vessels arrived carrying between 250 and 330 people on board.

Criticism from the Canary Islands government

After hearing the news of the boat's arrival, the spokesperson for the Canary Islands government, Alfonso Cabello, said there is still no response from the central government to the migratory crisis. He said they have still not received the 50 million euros the national government promised them in the summer to care for unaccompanied migrant minors.

Boats continue to arrive day after day in the ports of the archipelago, Cabello added. So far this month, 2,875 migrants have reached land, of whom 467 are unaccompanied minors; and in 2024 there are already 32,878, which represents 72.8% of migration in Spain, Cabello pointed out.

"And meanwhile the Canary Islands remain alone. We still have no funding and no solution to this structural problem. The only solutions that have been put on the table or the paths that have been taken have been those that the regions have been exploring," Cabello said.

