Spanish government wants to see the 'gag law' reformed before spring PSOE and Podemos say they have enough support to see it happen after a wait of more than three years

When Pedro Sánchez formed his government in June 2018, he promised to reform Spain’s ‘gag law’. Three and half years later he is now promising to do it this spring.

Although the commission charged with enacting the reforms was supposed to meet last Wednesday, 12 January, it was postponed as some members had tested positive for Covid-19. The former socialist minister José Luis Ábalos has rescheduled it for 19 January.

The reform bill has been subject to 51 amendments since September 2020. PSOE now say they have enough support including from such as Bildu, to have parliament pass the reforms this spring.

The three main opposition parties, Partido Popular (PP), Vox and Ciudadanos say they will oppose the reforms.

The parties staged street protests in November 2021 against the reforms which were enacted by the PP when they held power in 2016.

The ‘gag law’ has been criticised by the UN and media rights organisations for limiting the right to peaceful protest and also restricting the right to post pictures of police without authorization.