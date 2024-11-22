Spain's Ministry of Health to ban flavoured and aromatic vapes

Enrique Miranda Malaga Friday, 22 November 2024, 15:36

The vaping craze has caught on among young people in Spain. They are common in high schools and are even causing issues with social interactions. It is seen as something modern, which generates a white smoke that seems harmless and has attractive flavours and aromas; fruit, mint, vanilla... But these electronic devices are still harmful to health and are also seen as a gateway to smoking, especially in groups where more and more younger people are starting to vape.

That is why the national ministry of health wants to put a stop to vapers and it is aiming to do so by attacking what makes them so attractive to many young people: the 'fresh' aromas and flavours. It will do so in the new royal decree that will regulate the new smoking devices and which was made available for public consultation on Thursday.

One of the first restrictions is the ban on the use of flavourings in electronic cigarettes. From the entry into force of the new regulation, only tobacco flavourings will be allowed and not the artificial flavours and smells mentioned above. It is seen as a way of making these products less attractive to young people, and the measure will be a blow to the business.

The decree also aims to regulate the labelling of electronic cigarettes without nicotine. As with traditional tobacco, they will have to have a list of ingredients and health warnings indicating that their consumption is harmful to health. They will also have to include a leaflet with information on contraindications and possible adverse effects.