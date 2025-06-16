Staying in a hotel during your holiday? There is a room number you should try to avoid

SUR Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 17:25 Compartir

That long-awaited family holiday trip should ensure that you disconnect from the stress of everyday life, but what if the room assigned to you in the hotel you choose robs you of that peace?

According to travel expert Javier Sobrino in Spain, there are certain room numbers that indicate the quality of rest you will get. The founder of the Spanish travel platform Descubriendo Viajes has recently shared his years of experience with the Daily Mail in the UK.

Sobrino said that rooms ending in '01' are usually located right next to lifts, stairs and service areas - essentially the noisiest areas on each floor. "These rooms pick up all the foot traffic from other guests coming in and out at all hours. You'll also hear the cleaning staff starting their rounds early in the morning, with carts going past your door and supplies getting refilled in nearby service areas," Sobrino said. Therefore, if you stay in one of those rooms, you are likely to hear noises both early in the morning and late at night.

What other rooms should you avoid according to Sobrino? Rooms directly above or below the hotel's restaurant and bars. "The same goes for rooms overlooking busy streets or located near loading docks, where shipments arrive early in the morning," adds the expert. Sobrino also addresses parents with small children: book rooms located a good distance away from stairs, as these tend to have heavy doors that slam shut when people use them to access or exit the corridors.

"Hotels are in the business to sell their entire inventory. They are not going to give information about which rooms might be less attractive unless they are specifically asked," said Sobrino.

Tips for a good room

According to the expert, a good tip for being assigned a nice room is to simply ask the hotel beforehand. "A simple 'I prefer a quiet room, away from the lifts' works wonders. The reception staff want you to enjoy your stay and will make a note of your reservation. If you are in their loyalty programme, mention it: this often puts you high up on their priority list when it comes to room allocation," he said.

You can also call the hotel and mention that you are travelling for a special occasion or that you have been waiting or wishing to go on holiday with them for months. In this case, the employee may be able to place you in a better room.