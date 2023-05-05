Global tourism organisation searches for best tourist villages in the world Nominations are now open and Spain is expected to put forward the names of its eight most stunning pueblos

Spain is expected to put forward eight names of its most stunning pueblos as the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) looks for the best tourism villages in the world.

The United Nations body has launched the third edition of the Best Tourism Villages project, opening of the deadline for countries to submit their top villages.

Each UNWTO member country, such as Spain, which also hosts the UN agency, can submit up to eight villages through their national tourism administrations. The winners will be announced at the end of the year.

The initiative recognises villages that were outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations highlighting that country's culture and way of life, as well as the landscape. That destination's commitment to sustainable is also considered.

The initiative started in 2021 as part of the UNWTO's effort to turn tourism into an opportunity for rural development and well-being. Since then, more than 70 villages from almost 40 countries have been recognised as Best Tourism Villages.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: "tourism can bring about real change in local communities, as it can create jobs, help businesses, and celebrate and protect traditions. Through the Best Tourism Villages, UNWTO recognises those rural destinations that have the will to turn tourism into a source of opportunity and well-being".