Four-year-old girl on a scooter dies after being hit on a pedestrian crossing

A four-year-old girl died on Monday evening, 7 November, after being hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing in the town of Alsasua, Spain’s Guardia Civil police force has reported.

The event happened at 7.20pm at kilometre 2 of the NA-8505 road. The girl was struck when she was crossing a pedestrian crossing on a scooter. The driver of the vehicle is a 23-year-old resident of Alsasua, who has tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The body of the girl has been transferred to the Navarro Institute of Legal Medicine in Pamplona for an autopsy.

Guardia Civil traffic officers in Navarra are in charge of the investigation.