Gang that stole more than 500 catalytic converters all over Spain is dismantled

National Police officers have dismantled a gang that specialised in stealing vehicle catalytic converters throughout Spain. The operation, carried out in the provinces of Toledo, Madrid and Malaga, has resulted in the arrest of 29 people, with more than 500 thefts resolved.

The investigations began last August following the arrest of several people for stealing catalytic converters. Officers discovered that the detainees were part of a gang that moved around Spain to steal these exhaust emission control devices, which were distributed to companies in the Madrid region and also exported to Texas.

The companies receiving the stolen goods, falsified the invoices for the purchase and sale of the catalytic converters in order to introduce them to the legal market. Investigators said the gang was notable for the speed with which they acted, taking only a few minutes to steal the part after raising the vehicle with a manual jack and cutting the catalytic converter with a saw.

In searches carried out in the provinces of Toledo, Madrid and Malaga, hundreds of catalytic converters were seized, as well as tools for their theft, 40,000 euros in cash, and a firearm with ammunition. Six of those arrested – the most active members of the gang – have been sent to prison. One of them has 43 previous convictions.

Valuable metals

The reason the gang targeted catalytic converters is that they contain valuable metals that are highly valued on the market, such as palladium (worth 40 euros per gram), rhodium (worth 300 euros per gram) and platinum (worth 30 euros per gram).

The police recommend owners park their car in garages. If a vehicle must be left on a street, it is advisable to avoid quiet or poorly lit places and not to place two wheels on the kerb, as this will make it easier for thieves to steal the converter.