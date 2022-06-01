A Galician fishing boat is adrift and on fire in Irish waters, with a heavy list to port

The Galician fishing boat Piedras is adrift and on fire in Irish waters, with a heavy list to port, reportedly due to a leak that was impossible to close.
The trawler’s owner said the crew of eleven was rescued by another Spanish boat, the Armaven Uno, that was fishing nearby some 64 miles southwest of Cape Mizen in Ireland.
The Piedras is a 36-metre-long vessel and was launched 46 years ago. It is owned by Nia Ltd, a subsidiary of the Grupo Noray Pesca.
Pesquero 'Piedras' con vía de agua 64 millas suroeste de Cabo Mizen (Irlanda). Sus 11 tripulantes rescatados en buen estado por el pesquero Armaven Uno. Coordina MRCC Falmouth (UK) y MRCC Valentia (Irlanda). Seguimiento desde el Centro Nacional de Coordinación de