Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital

A wild boar on the road was the cause of an accident on Wednesday night on the A-7 motorway near Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol. The collision happened at around 11.15pm. A car ran over a wild boar that was crossing the road, causing the accident in which two other vehicles were also involved.

As reported to SUR on Thursday by the 112 Andalucía emergency service, the Guardia Civil, called for medical assistance to attend to four injured people. A 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were treated at the scene by medical staff, while another 59-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man had to be taken to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, in a serious condition.

According to the emergency services, there was a large wild boar dead at the scene; it had been knocked over by one of the cars and died on the spot. The other two cars involved could not avoid the impact with the first car that had previously hit the wild animal.

The accident caused minor tailbacks on the A-7 motorway at kilometre 970, in the direction of Almeria, until the damaged vehicles and the deceased animal could be removed by the motorway maintenance and cleaning services.

Previous incident

A large wild boar caused a traffic accident in October last year on the Carretera de Coín near Alhaurín de la Torre.