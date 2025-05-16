Popular Ruta del Rock returns to various venues in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 16 May 2025, 09:11 | Updated 09:25h. Compartir

The XIII Ruta del Rock will begin in Torremolinos this weekend, a series of concerts held at various locations throughout the town. This popular live music route, held from today (Friday) until Sunday 18 May, and again next weekend, will include more than 30 bands and performers in different bars and restaurants.

Participating bars include Pat Murphy’s Bar and Heineken Corner (Montemar), Clock Tower, Cervecería Twister and Bar Amsterdam (town centre), and Buddha Beach, Shamrock and Copacabana (Playamar).

This year’s lineup includes several of the Costa del Sol’s most established acts, including Suzette Moncrief, Jason Downing, Wayne Ward, The Bert Blackmont Trío, Money Makers, Radio 80 and El Trío del Saco, among others.

The concerts, which will include rock, pop, soul, indie, blues, jazz and reggae, are held between 7pm and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5pm until 9pm on Sundays.

A complete programme of venues and concerts can be obtained from: www.turismotorremolinos.es