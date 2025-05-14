Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 10:50 Compartir

The Hotel FAY Victoria Beach in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has been awarded a fourth star after successfully completing a process of adaptation to the standard regulations applicable to hotels of this type.

According to the councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, to obtain this fourth star, "The hotel has had to meet a series of requirements related to services, infrastructure, staff, and equipment offered in the rooms, among other aspects."

The transformation process of the hotel lasted until 2024, although the main work was undertaken during 2022 and 2023. General manager of the Guajes Group, Ángel Acha, highlighted "the profound investment made since the acquisition of the property at the end of 2021, when it operated as the former Hotel Elimar with a three-star category".

He went on to say, "For almost a year, the hotel has been working on the implementation of new protocols, processes and standards to meet the demanding requirements established by the standard, and the process is now in its final phase, having successfully passed the official audit. The definitive awarding of the distinctive is expected in the coming months."

Rincón de la Victoria has three four-star hotels: Hotel Rincón Sol, Hotel Moon Dreams Calabahía, Hotel FAY Victoria Beach, and one two-star hotel: María Cristina located in La Cala del Moral.

Hotel FAY, located on Avenida del Mediterráneo offers 61 bedrooms as well as three renovated rooms for meetings and corporate events, a cafeteria with a terrace on the promenade and a restaurant serving local dishes and international cuisine.

The hotel, which belongs to the Guajes group, which also owns the Añoreta golf course, works not only with holidaymakers, but also corporate events and especially sports tourism, thanks to its links with golf.