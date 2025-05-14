Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey

SUR in English Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 20:04 Compartir

Allianz Car Insurance offers four coverage options from Third-party to Comprehensive, protecting against windscreen breakage, fire, theft, natural phenomena, wild animals and first-party damage

Relocating abroad is an exciting adventure—but it’s not without its complexities. If you’ve moved to Spain for work, lifestyle or family, you’ll know that everyday essentials, like driving, suddenly come with new layers of bureaucracy and uncertainty.

Whether you’re commuting to the office, heading off on a weekend getaway or simply running errands, having a car often becomes a necessity. But when it comes to car insurance, many expats quickly discover that not all providers are created equal.

From unclear policies and unfamiliar legal terms to limited service in your language, finding the right insurance can feel like just another hurdle. And yet, it’s exactly these everyday essentials that underpin your quality of life in a new country. What you really need is an insurer that doesn’t just offer coverage, but one that understands your experience.

That’s where Allianz comes in. With Allianz Car Insurance, you get car insurance that’s tailored to real expat needs—comprehensive, flexible and supported by a customer-first approach. Backed by one of the most trusted names in global insurance, it gives you the confidence to move through life in Spain without hesitation. Or as Allianz puts it: “And Live”.

Flexible covers built around your needs

Driving in a new country comes with more than just unfamiliar roads—it brings a different set of expectations, responsibilities and risks. Allianz Car Insurance is designed thinking about expats and their necessities, offering flexible levels of cover along with practical, everyday support that goes far beyond the basics.

You can choose from four levels of protection to match your lifestyle. The Third-party plan offers essential cover, including third-party liability, driver accident protection, 24/7 roadside assistance with no towing distance limits, and legal help for damage claims. It even includes extras like support for broken windows, traffic fine advice and financial assistance if your licence is revoked or your car needs repairs.

For those who want added reassurance, the Extended Third-party plan extends your protection to include damage due to fire, theft, and damage from natural events such as storms or flooding, and collisions with wild animals—ideal if you live in more rural areas.

Need greater peace of mind? The Comprehensive + Excess plan includes all the above plus first-party damage cover, even in cases where you're at fault or the victim of vandalism. You simply pay an agreed excess, and Allianz covers the rest, including your own damage.

If you prefer complete protection with no out-of-pocket costs, the Comprehensive plan removes the excess entirely, perfect for those who don’t want to worry about unexpected bills.

Practical benefits for expats

Beyond these coverage options, Allianz Car Insurance offers a suite of practical benefits that help expats navigate life with less stress. You’ll have access to the Allianz Workshop Network, which includes vehicle collection and delivery, remote assessments, cleaning services and a courtesy vehicle when the insured vehicle is being repaired.

Allianz also supports you in navigating Spanish bureaucracy. From traffic fine advice to covering costs for mandatory courses after a licence revocation, it’s all about reducing disruption. Additional perks like loan interest reimbursement during repairs and civil liability cover for bikes, scooters and Segways (up to one million euros) further enhance everyday convenience.

Finally, Allianz uses personalised pricing based on your profile and driving history, with potential discounts if you hold other Allianz policies. It’s flexible, reliable and built to help you live your life in Spain with confidence—knowing that Allianz has your back, every mile of the way.

Live fully, without hesitation

Allianz believes insurance should empower, not restrict. The company’s new slogan, “And Live”, reflects a bold shift in focus: from fear and risk to freedom and possibility. It’s about giving expats the confidence to embrace life in Spain, knowing they have reliable support behind them every step of the way.

Whether you're planning your next road trip, juggling family commitments or simply navigating your daily commute, Allianz Car Insurance is designed to give you the freedom to move forward without worrying. It’s more than just protection for your car; it’s a partnership that helps you get on with life.

By combining flexible cover, practical benefits and a customer-first approach, Allianz isn’t just selling insurance, it’s building trust and encouraging you to live fully, with confidence and peace of mind.