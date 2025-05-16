Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:43 Compartir

Mijas town hall has announced that the Charcón beach has been closed to the public due to a sewage pipe breakage along this part of the coastline. Specifically, around 50 linear metres of the pipeline have been affected, which falls under the responsibility of the water company Acosol.

This Friday morning, municipal workers, along with Acosol staff and representatives from the regional Junta de Andalucia government, visited the beach, where a decision was made to close it while urgent repairs to the pipeline are carried out.

According to initial estimates, the work could take around two to three weeks, so residents and visitors are asked not to access this area of Mijas Costa. A red flag is now flying at the site, indicating bathing is prohibited.