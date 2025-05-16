Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The red flag indicates that bathing is prohibited. SUR
Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
Environment

Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach

Bathing is banned in the area while urgent repairs to the pipeline are carried out, which could take several weeks

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:43

Mijas town hall has announced that the Charcón beach has been closed to the public due to a sewage pipe breakage along this part of the coastline. Specifically, around 50 linear metres of the pipeline have been affected, which falls under the responsibility of the water company Acosol.

This Friday morning, municipal workers, along with Acosol staff and representatives from the regional Junta de Andalucia government, visited the beach, where a decision was made to close it while urgent repairs to the pipeline are carried out.

According to initial estimates, the work could take around two to three weeks, so residents and visitors are asked not to access this area of Mijas Costa. A red flag is now flying at the site, indicating bathing is prohibited.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  3. 3 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  7. 7 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  8. 8 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
  9. 9 Benalmádena promotes historic sites with new selfie points
  10. 10 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach