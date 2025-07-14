Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A Mossos police car. EFE
112 incident

Four-year-old boy dies after falling from a moving vehicle in Barcelona

The Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force has opened an investigation to clarify why the minor fell out of the car, which had not been involved in a collision

C. P. S.

Barcelona

Monday, 14 July 2025, 09:34

A four-year-old boy died on Friday afternoon in an accident on the road to Manlleu (Barcelona). The death was not due to a collision between vehicles but because the child fell out of the vehicle in which he was travelling, according to initial hypotheses, although the causes are still under investigation.

According to the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT), the incident happened at kilometre 2.5 of the BV-5224. After the accident, a family member reportedly took the injured youngster to the Manlleu primary care centre, where he later died.

The health centre notified the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force who have already opened an investigation to clarify why the minor fell out of the car.

