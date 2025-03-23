Four injured when rocket warning of start of children's event in Valencia falls into the crowd

P. Alcaraz / E. Martín Valencia Sunday, 23 March 2025, 08:35 Compartir

Four people were injured during the Fallas festival in Valencia, when a firework fell into the crowd. The incident happened on Wednesday evening and two of the injured have been hospitalised. However, their condition has been confirmed to be stable.

The incident was caused by one of the warning fireworks that announce the start of the 'Cremà' - the ritual of burning the fallas sculptures, which is also the culmination of the festival.

Eye witnesses described what happened. According to one, the most affected individual suffered burns to his legs but he did not lose consciousness at any moment.

Another said that the firework went inside his coat, causing second-degree burns. According to this person, the device exploded while he was trying to remove his coat, which caused the rest of the injuries. Among the injured was a boy around the age of 10, but he did not require hospitalisation.

The version confirmed by the town hall is that the firework did not explode in the air and fell into the crowd. The municipal authority has acknowledged the fast response of some of the members of the falla organisation who are trained health workers.