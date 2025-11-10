Sea claims lives four lives as stormy weather batters coastline of Spain

Galicia was under an amber alert due to storm conditions at the weekend.

The sea claimed four lives in Spain on Saturday, 8 November.

The first death was reported in the Galician city of A Coruña, where a 72-year-old man fell into the water while fishing in a rocky area. A witness called the emergency services around 4pm. He said that he could not locate the victim among the rocks. Although the maritime rescue service sent a helicopter, the emergency team were unable to save the man's life. They only managed to recover his body.

On that same day, a wave swept ten people who fell into the Atlantic Ocean from the Puerto de La Cruz dock in Tenerife. One woman died, while three people were admitted to hospital in a serious state and six others sustained more minor injuries.

The middle-aged woman that drowned was still alive when she was recovered from the water. The emergency team started performing CPR, but they couldn't save her.

The other victims were taken to different health centres in the north of the Canary Islands. In the meantime, the security forces launched a search operation in case there were any missing people.

Also in the early afternoon, the emergency services discovered another body floating off the coast of Tenerife, near the El Cabezo de Granadilla de Abona beach. His death was later confirmed by the medical workers who had tried to resuscitate him.

Another man died in similar circumstances in the north of Tenerife on Saturday afternoon. He fell into the sea in the Charco del Viento area around 4.40pm, but the cause is still under investigation.