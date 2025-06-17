Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Four cosmetics brands to be recalled in Spain

The facilities where they were produced did not comply with the established legal requirements and did not conform to good manufacturing practices, according to the Spanish agency for medicines and health products

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 15:48

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) has informed of the cessation of the manufacturing activity and the withdrawal from the market of all batches of cosmetic products of four cosmetic brands: Pirinherbsan, Fontdeblanc, Mythological and ExtrAroma. Barcelona-based company Global Comarcos, S.L. manufactured these products in facilities that did not comply with the legal requirements and did so without having the responsible declaration of the manufacturing activity, according to a statement from the AEMPS.

The general subdirectorate for health and pharmaceutical management and quality, attached to the general directorate for health management and regulation of the Generalitat de Catalunya (the Catalan regional government), found that the company's facilities did not comply with the good manufacturing practices established in Royal Decree 85/2018, of 23 February. In addition, it found that the products did not comply with the labelling.

AEMPS has recommended that consumers do not use the products of the abovementioned brands. It has also urged shops to immediately remove any of the items in question and contact the company responsible for their return.

