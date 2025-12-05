Spain
Former King of Spain's message raises royal eyebrows
In a video, Juan Carlos I praised the success of Spain's transition and reminded people of his role in it
SUR
Friday, 5 December 2025, 22:32
To coincide with the launch of his controversial memoirs in Spanish this week, Emeritus King Juan Carlos issued a poorly produced video on YouTube.
The video from the father of King Felipe praised the success of the transition and looked to remind viewers of Juan Carlos's role in it.
The Royal household in Madrid described the unexpected recording as "inopportune and unnecessary".