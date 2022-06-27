Food supplement withdrawn from sale for containing the active ingredient in Viagra

The Spanish Medications and Health Products Agency, which is part of the Ministry of Health, has withdrawn a food supplement from the market because it contains the active ingredient in Viagra. The product, which is called 'Powers-X', was found to contain sildenafil, which means it should be classified as a medication and is in breach of the regulations.
The tablets were being marketed as a natural product, which the agency says was “hiding from the consumer its real composition and giving misleading information about its safety”.
According to the label, the so-called food supplement could have been produced by the VITAMAC SAS company in Bogotá (Colombia) and sold through @Powersexcolombia.com. Analyses of the product found that it “contains the active substance sildenafil in sufficient quantity to restore, correct or modify a physiological function through pharmacological action, which gives it the legal status of a medicine. Nevertheless, this substance is not listed on the label, which is misleading,” according to the medications agency.
In a statement, the agency also warned that the presence of sildenafil poses a risk to people who are especially susceptible to suffering adverse reactions to PDE-5 inhibitors and that such individuals could turn to products of this type, which appear to be natural, as an alternative to prescription medicines.