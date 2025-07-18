Five of the best beaches in Spain for surf lovers

Rocío Jiménez Madrid Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:17 Compartir

Every traveller chooses their holiday destination depending on what they are looking for to make the most of their getaway. Some seek absolute tranquillity, opting for wild, uncrowded beaches far from the main, more built-up places along the coast. Others want to travel with their pets, others with their families and so they seek out sandy beaches with shallow waters and play areas. Then there are those who are looking for adventure, adrenaline and fun. One of the most popular sports that never goes out of fashion and which provides plenty of the latter is surfing and, in Spain, there are a good handful of beaches where you can practise this sport and guarantee yourself a perfect day. Here is a handful of them.

Somo beach, Cantabria

On the Trasmiera coast lies Somo , a town famous for its surfing culture and the consistency of its waves that allows for year-round surfing, a plus for surf lovers. The beach of the same name is its star spot, stretching for two kilometres and surrounded by beautiful pine forests and dunes, providing one of the most beautiful views in the area. A curious fact about this sandy beach is that, when the tide is low, in the central part you can see part of the wreck of the merchant ship Antarctica, which has been stranded on the sand for over 30 years. The beach has a lifeguard service, daily cleaning, showers and parking.

Mundaka, Vizcaya

The Viscayan town of Mundaka, located in the Urdaibai biosphere reserve, boasts the best left-breaking wave in Europe, starting at the Mundaka bar and ending at Laida beach. Shaped like a tube - allowing surfers to see the whole coastline from within - it is created by south-southwesterly winds and can reach four metres in height and 400 metres in length. International competitions are held here throughout the year.

Laida beach, where the big left wave ends, is 812 metres long, making it the longest beach in the Mundaka estuary. It is also surrounded by a natural environment of great beauty and ecological diversity.

Rodiles beach, Asturias

Rodilesbeach is located in Villaviciosa estuary's nature reserve, in the region of Asturias, surrounded by a large wooded area of pine and eucalyptus trees, an Asturian paradise that is usually very popular in summer, not only for its beauty, but for everything it has to offer. This beach with fine, golden sand is over one kilometre long and 300 metres wide, although this varies widely with the tides. It is located in a very open area with strong waves, making it a favourite with surfers who come to catch its famous left-breaking wave, a hollow, fast and tubular wave that has been crowned one of the most outstanding in Europe. However, this beach is not recommended for beginners, but rather for the more experienced surfer, who will know how to get the most out of a day's surfing here.

This beach has all kinds of services and facilities such as controlled parking, lifeguards, amphibious wheelchair, showers, toilets and picnic area, as well as a wooden boardwalk along the edge of the estuary.

Famara beach, Lanzarote

In the northwest of the Canary Island of Lanzarote, within the Chinijo Archipelago Natural Park, lies Famara beach, a five-kilometre stretch of unspoiled sand awaits the visitor, bathed by clear waters that, at low tide, form a fine screen reflecting the sky and the Famara cliffs like a large mirror. Thanks to its length, it never becomes overcrowded, which is especially appreciated in the summer months.

This is an ideal beach for water sports such as bodyboarding, kitesurfing, windsurfing and, of course, traditional surfing, thanks to its constant waves and winds, except at low tide when large, shallow pools of water form, perfect for children to play in and enjoy. There are no services, so it is advisable to bring everything you need for the day, including sunscreen, as there is no shade.

El Palmar beach, Cadiz

On the list of must-see beaches in the province of Cadiz in Andalucía is El Palmar, known for its high-quality waves, and it is also a must-visit on this list for avid surfers. Located in Vejer de la Frontera, about nine kilometres from the town centre, this four-kilometre-long beach has varied peaks with hollow, powerful waves. Throughout the year it has perfect times for learning (when the swell is low), making it a beach for all types of surfers. Its rough waters and steeply sloping bottom also help.

Here you can find various surfing schools where you can book private lessons or rent equipment. In addition, this beach has a lifeguard and security service and, once past the dunes, the promenade has several shops and beach bars where you can grab a bite to eat or just stop for a drink after a day of surfing, or simply watch the sunset with good music playing in the background.