Five people reported missing after massive fire swept through three nightlife venues in Murcia are found safe

Juan Cano Murcia Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Five people reported missing after a fire ravaged three nightclubs in Murcia in southeast Spain have been found alive.

This Monday morning (2 October) deputy mayor of Murcia Rebeca Pérez confirmed the survivors are "safe and sound" after a fire tore through three nightlife venues in the Las Atalayas district on Sunday 1 October at about 6am.

Noticia relacionada 112 incident Death toll rises to 13 after fire sweeps through a nightclub in Murcia region of Spain Rubén García Bastida

Three were located at a nearby beach and had lost reception on their phones, she added. National Police on Sunday said that 13 people had died, with the possibility that figure could rise. They had reported 14 people missing, but as time passed more people - although there is no evidence they were at the burned down nightclubs - have been added to the list of those missing by concerned relatives or friends.

The blaze affected three nightclubs which are all located beside each other and were due to shut at 7am. The venues are extremely busy on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings, and especially popular among the Latino community.

Ampliar SUR

The 13 bodies were found inside Fonda Milagros and Teatre. Golden was the third venue involved, but it did not sustain significant damage. According to fire brigade chief Pascual Rabadán, the facade of one of the nightclubs is at risk of collapsing, hindering investigations and rescue efforts. "The firefighters have told us that it will take 48 hours to secure the structures so that colleagues can enter and investigate the fire," said National Police inspector Diego Seral.

Sources close to the investigation said that the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, although this is yet to be confirmed.